Thursday COVID-19 daily report in Virginia: 2,256 new cases

Hospital admission up by 34 with five new deaths. No deaths in our area

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,832,648 (+2,526)
Hospitalized: 52,414 (+34)     
Deaths: 20,443 (5)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,695 (+6)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,374 (+16)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,247 (+5)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,013 (+7)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,658 (+7)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,259 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,612 (+1)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,518  (+19)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,667 (+33)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,722 (+26)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 5,988 (+10)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,849 (+6)                
Deaths: 97

