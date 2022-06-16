Thursday COVID-19 daily report in Virginia: 2,256 new cases

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,832,648 (+2,526)
Hospitalized: 52,414 (+34)
Deaths: 20,443 (5)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,695 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,374 (+16)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,247 (+5)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,013 (+7)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,658 (+7)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,259 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,612 (+1)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,518 (+19)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,667 (+33)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,722 (+26)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 5,988 (+10)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,849 (+6)
Deaths: 97