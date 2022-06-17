Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,947 with 10 new deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,835,591 (+2,943)
Hospitalized: 52,454 (+40)
Deaths: 20,453 (10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,701 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,394 (+20)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,251 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,020 (+7)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,665 (+7)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,260 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,619 (+7)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,531 (+13)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,714 (+47)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,762 (+40)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 6,003 (+15)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,855 (+6)
Deaths: 97