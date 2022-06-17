muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,947 with 10 new deaths

The total admitted to hospitals were 40. Of the 10 new deaths in the Old Dominion, none were in our area

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,835,591 (+2,943)
Hospitalized: 52,454 (+40)     
Deaths: 20,453 (10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,701 (+6)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,394 (+20)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,251 (+4)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,020 (+7)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,665 (+7)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,260 (+1)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,619 (+7)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,531  (+13)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,714 (+47)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,762 (+40)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 6,003 (+15)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,855 (+6)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse