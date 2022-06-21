Final Virginia Spring weekend virus totals for June: 6,195 new cases

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,841,786 (+6,195)
Hospitalized: 52,494 (+40)
Deaths: 20,455 (2)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,708 (+7)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,449 (+55)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,262 (+11)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,034 (+14)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,671 (+6)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,272(+12)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,637 (+718)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,571 (+40)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,789 (+75)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,830 (+68)
Deaths: 281
Salem:
Infections: 6,021 (+18)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,862 (+7)
Deaths: 97