Final Virginia Spring weekend virus totals for June: 6,195 new cases

Just two deaths in the Old Dominion over the weekend. None in our area

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,841,786 (+6,195)
Hospitalized: 52,494 (+40)     
Deaths: 20,455 (2)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,708 (+7)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,449 (+55)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,262 (+11)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,034 (+14)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,671 (+6)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,272(+12)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,637 (+718)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,571  (+40)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,789 (+75)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,830 (+68)                  
Deaths: 281        

Salem:
Infections: 6,021 (+18)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,862 (+7)                
Deaths: 97

