COVID-19 daily report: 2,527 new cases with 12 new deaths, including one in Roanoke

The death in Roanoke City is the first in our area in several weeks

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,844,313 (+2,527)
Hospitalized: 52,521 (+27)     
Deaths: 20,455 (12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,7120 (+2)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,464 (+15)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,265 (+3)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,046 (+12)                        
Deaths: 148                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,667 (-4)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,276 (+4)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,649 (+12)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,583  (+12)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,825 (+36)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,846 (+16)                  
Deaths: 282 {+1)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,015 (-6)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,864 (+2)                
Deaths: 97

