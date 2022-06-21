COVID-19 daily report: 2,527 new cases with 12 new deaths, including one in Roanoke

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,844,313 (+2,527)
Hospitalized: 52,521 (+27)
Deaths: 20,455 (12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,7120 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,464 (+15)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,265 (+3)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,046 (+12)
Deaths: 148
Galax:
Infections: 2,667 (-4)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,276 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,649 (+12)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,583 (+12)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,825 (+36)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,846 (+16)
Deaths: 282 {+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,015 (-6)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,864 (+2)
Deaths: 97