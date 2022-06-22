Va. COVID-19 cases up 2,559 with 27 new deaths, including one in Carroll County

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,845,905 (+2,559)
Hospitalized: 52,558 (+37)
Deaths: 20,458 (27)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,711 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,488 (+24)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,270 (+5)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,049 (+3)
Deaths: 149 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,675 (+8)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,278 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,655 (+6)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,593 (+10)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,850 (+25)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,865 (+19)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 6,031 (+16)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,865 (+1)
Deaths: 97