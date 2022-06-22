muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up 2,559 with 27 new deaths, including one in Carroll County

The death in Carroll County is the second area fatality in two days, after several weeks with none

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,845,905 (+2,559)
Hospitalized: 52,558 (+37)     
Deaths: 20,458 (27)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,711 (+1)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,488 (+24)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,270 (+5)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,049 (+3)                        
Deaths: 149 (+1)                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,675 (+8)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,278 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,655 (+6)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,593  (+10)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,850 (+25)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,865 (+19)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 6,031 (+16)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,865 (+1)                
Deaths: 97

