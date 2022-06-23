COVID-19 cases rise by 3,035 in Virginia’s daily report

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,849,990 (+3,085)
Hospitalized: 52,558 (+37)
Deaths: 20,498 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,716 (+5)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,513 (+25)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,277 (+7)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,065 (+16)
Deaths: 149
Galax:
Infections: 2,679 (+4)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,280 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,666 (+11)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,6033 (+10)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,874 (+24)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,894 (+29)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 6,056 (+25)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,871 (+6)
Deaths: 97