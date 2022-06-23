muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases rise by 3,035 in Virginia’s daily report

After two days of deaths in the area, the Commonwealth's new death count of 16 was in other parts of the Old Dominion

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,849,990 (+3,085)
Hospitalized: 52,558 (+37)     
Deaths: 20,498 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,716 (+5)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,513 (+25)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,277 (+7)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,065 (+16)                        
Deaths: 149                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,679 (+4)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,280 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,666 (+11)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,6033  (+10)                   
Deaths: 198                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,874 (+24)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,894 (+29)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 6,056 (+25)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,871 (+6)                
Deaths: 97

