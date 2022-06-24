Friday COVID-19 report shows 2,980 new cases and 21 more deaths in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,852,970 (+2,980)
Hospitalized: 52,649 (+101)
Deaths: 20,519 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,717 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,536 (+23)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,280 (+3)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,074 (+9)
Deaths: 149
Galax:
Infections: 2,677 (-2)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,285 (+5)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,670 (+4)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,613 (+10)
Deaths: 199 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,896 (+22)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,940 (+46)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 6,039 (-17)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,875 (+4)
Deaths: 97