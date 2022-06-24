muselogo1-copy

Friday COVID-19 report shows 2,980 new cases and 21 more deaths in Virginia

One of the deaths came in Franklin County

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,852,970 (+2,980)
Hospitalized: 52,649 (+101)     
Deaths: 20,519 (+21)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,717 (+1)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,536 (+23)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,280 (+3)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,074 (+9)                        
Deaths: 149                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,677 (-2)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,285 (+5)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,670 (+4)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,613  (+10)                   
Deaths: 199 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,896 (+22)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 22,940 (+46)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 6,039 (-17)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,875 (+4)                
Deaths: 97

