Final weekend of June adds 6,619 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Three deaths reported throughout the Old Dominion, with none in our area

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 1,859,589 (+6,619)
Hospitalized: 52,703 (+54)     
Deaths: 20,521 (+3)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,719 (+2)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,576 (+40)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,293 (+13)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,097 (+23)                        
Deaths: 149                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,678 (+1)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,292 (+7)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,689 (+19)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,649  (+39)                   
Deaths: 199                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,953 (+57)  
Deaths: 376                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,000 (+60)                  
Deaths: 282        

Salem:
Infections: 6,051 (+12)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,879 (+4)                
Deaths: 97

