Final weekend of June adds 6,619 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 1,859,589 (+6,619)
Hospitalized: 52,703 (+54)
Deaths: 20,521 (+3)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,719 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,576 (+40)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,293 (+13)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,097 (+23)
Deaths: 149
Galax:
Infections: 2,678 (+1)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,292 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,689 (+19)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,649 (+39)
Deaths: 199
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,953 (+57)
Deaths: 376
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,000 (+60)
Deaths: 282
Salem:
Infections: 6,051 (+12)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,879 (+4)
Deaths: 97