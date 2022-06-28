Three new area deaths from COVID-19, three in Roanoke County and one in Roanoke city

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,862,659 (+3,070)
Hospitalized: 52,760 (+57)
Deaths: 20,558 (+37)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,720 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,596 (+20)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,294 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,103 (+6)
Deaths: 149
Galax:
Infections: 2,683 (+5)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,294 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,705 (+16)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,662 (+13)
Deaths: 199
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,964 (+11)
Deaths: 377 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,019 (+19)
Deaths: 285 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 6,060 (+9)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,881 (+2)
Deaths: 97