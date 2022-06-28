muselogo1-copy

Three new area deaths from COVID-19, three in Roanoke County and one in Roanoke city

Virginia reported 37 new death in the Commonwealth with 57 more hospitalized

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,862,659 (+3,070)
Hospitalized: 52,760 (+57)     
Deaths: 20,558 (+37)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,720 (+1)                  
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,596 (+20)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,294 (+1)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,103 (+6)                        
Deaths: 149                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,683 (+5)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,294 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,705 (+16)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,662  (+13)                   
Deaths: 199                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,964 (+11)  
Deaths: 377 (+1)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,019 (+19)                  
Deaths: 285 (+3)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,060 (+9)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,881 (+2)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse