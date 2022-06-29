muselogo1-copy

Three more deaths in our area: Two in Roanoke, one in Franklin County

Hospital admissions rose by 121 in Wednesday's report

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,865,917 (+3,258)
Hospitalized: 52,801 (+121)     
Deaths: 20,571 (+13)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,720                
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,605 (+9)   
Deaths: 154          

Radford:
Infections: 5,305 (+11)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,110 (+7)                        
Deaths: 150 (+1)                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,689 (+6)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,296 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,705 (+16)          
Deaths: 139      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,669  (+7)                   
Deaths: 199                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  22,985 (+21)  
Deaths: 379 (+2)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,043 (+24)                  
Deaths: 285 (+3)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,073 (+13)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,882 (+1)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

