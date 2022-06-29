Three more deaths in our area: Two in Roanoke, one in Franklin County

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,865,917 (+3,258)
Hospitalized: 52,801 (+121)
Deaths: 20,571 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,720
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,605 (+9)
Deaths: 154
Radford:
Infections: 5,305 (+11)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,110 (+7)
Deaths: 150 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,689 (+6)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,296 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,705 (+16)
Deaths: 139
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,669 (+7)
Deaths: 199
Roanoke:
Infections: 22,985 (+21)
Deaths: 379 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,043 (+24)
Deaths: 285 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 6,073 (+13)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,882 (+1)
Deaths: 97