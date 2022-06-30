muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery, Pulaski and Roanoke counties

The three new deaths were part of 27 throughout Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,869,231 (+3,314)
Hospitalized: 52,864 (+63)     
Deaths: 20,598 (+27)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,723 (+3)               
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,641 (+36)   
Deaths: 155 (+1)          

Radford:
Infections: 5,310 (+5)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,120 (+10)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,694 (+5)                  
Deaths: 78          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,297 (+1)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,733 (+12)          
Deaths: 140 (+1)      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,682  (+13)                   
Deaths: 199                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,011 (+26)  
Deaths: 379                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,053 (+10)                  
Deaths: 286 (+1)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,070 (-3)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,886 (+4)                
Deaths: 97

