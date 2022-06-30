New COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery, Pulaski and Roanoke counties

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,869,231 (+3,314)
Hospitalized: 52,864 (+63)
Deaths: 20,598 (+27)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,723 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,641 (+36)
Deaths: 155 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,310 (+5)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,120 (+10)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,694 (+5)
Deaths: 78
Giles County:
Infections: 4,297 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,733 (+12)
Deaths: 140 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,682 (+13)
Deaths: 199
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,011 (+26)
Deaths: 379
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,053 (+10)
Deaths: 286 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,070 (-3)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,886 (+4)
Deaths: 97