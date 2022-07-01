COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in area

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,872,624 (+3,393)
Hospitalized: 52,922 (+58)
Deaths: 20,630 (+32)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,728 (+5)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,663 (+22)
Deaths: 157 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 5,314 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,131 (+11)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,694
Deaths: 79 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,302 (+5)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,743(+10)
Deaths: 140
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,696 (+14)
Deaths: 199
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,036 (+265
Deaths: 380 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,080 (+27)
Deaths: 286
Salem:
Infections: 6,080 (+10)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,893 (+7)
Deaths: 97