COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in area

Montgomery County reported two fatalities, Galax one and another in Roanoke. The Commonwealth reported 32 throughout Virginia in Friday's report

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,872,624 (+3,393)
Hospitalized: 52,922 (+58)     
Deaths: 20,630 (+32)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,728 (+5)               
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,663 (+22)   
Deaths: 157 (+2)          

Radford:
Infections: 5,314 (+4)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,131 (+11)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,694                   
Deaths: 79 (+1)          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,302 (+5)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,743(+10)          
Deaths: 140      

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,696  (+14)                   
Deaths: 199                                   

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,036 (+265 
Deaths: 380 (+1)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,080 (+27)                  
Deaths: 286            

Salem:
Infections: 6,080 (+10)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,893 (+7)                
Deaths: 97

