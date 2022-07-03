Going out on the Fourth? Wear a mask

With COVID-19 cases rising once again, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending “universal masking” in 28 Virginia localities, including Carroll County (which borders Floyd County, and the city of Galax. The county and city are part of 28 localities in the Commonwealth that are now listed as “high risk”

The CDC’s recommendations:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

28 Virginia localities this week; up from 17 localities last week

Floyd County is one of 75 counties listed as “medium risk” with recommendations that those with severe underlying conditions wear masks out in public. The medium-risk category this week rose from 63 to 75 localities in The Commonwealth.

Other nearby localities in the medium-risk category include Franklin. Patrick and Roanoke County and the cities of Roanoke and Salem. Each of these counties, plus Montgomery, have reported death from the virus in the past week.

“The biggest difference between high and some of the lower level guidance is we are strongly recommending people wear masks while in indoor public spaces now. Especially individuals who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe illness, or those people that might be around people that are at higher risks,” RHHD Epidemiologist Emily Rich said in a press release. “We also recommend that masks are worn anytime you’re on public transportation, including buses, airplanes, trains, etc. You should also wear masks in school or clinical settings. And of course, you can always wear masks if you just prefer to.”

Rich says anyone who is immunocompromised should also consider additional precautions.

“There is a list on the CDC website of some conditions that might put you into that higher risk category,” said Rich. “So, I definitely recommend people check the CDC website and talk to their healthcare providers to figure out what additional recommendations they might be following.”

Planning to gether in Floyd Monday night to watch the fireworks? Doctors recommend wearing masks.

