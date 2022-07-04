News July 4th weekend COVID-19 cases: 6,682 in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,879,306 (+6,682)
Hospitalized: 52,987 (+65)
Deaths: 20,654 (+24)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,734 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,728 (+55)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,314 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,155 (+24)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,694 (+44)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,307 (+5)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,782 (+39)
Deaths: 141 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,734 (+38)
Deaths: 200 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,097 (+63)
Deaths: 380
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,167 (+82)
Deaths: 286
Salem:
Infections: 6,182 (+26)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,902 (+9)
Deaths: 97