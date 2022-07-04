muselogo1-copy

News July 4th weekend COVID-19 cases: 6,682 in Virginia

At least 24 new deaths, including ones in Pulaski and Franklin counties

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,879,306 (+6,682)
Hospitalized: 52,987 (+65)     
Deaths: 20,654 (+24)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,734 (+6)               
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,728 (+55)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,314 (+4)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,155 (+24)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,694 (+44)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,307 (+5)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,782 (+39)          
Deaths: 141 (+1)        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,734  (+38)                   
Deaths: 200 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,097 (+63) 
Deaths: 380                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,167 (+82)                  
Deaths: 286            

Salem:
Infections: 6,182 (+26)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,902 (+9)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse