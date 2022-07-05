Tuesday Va. COVID-19 numbers: 2,219 new cases, 17 hospitalized, 19 more deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,881,525 (+2,219)
Hospitalized: 53,004(+17)
Deaths: 20,673 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,754 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,758 (+7)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,331 (+2)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,156 (+1)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,738
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,308 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,786 (+4)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,737 (+3)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,121 (+24)
Deaths: 380
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,186 (+24)
Deaths: 286
Salem:
Infections: 6,115 (+9)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,902 (+9)
Deaths: 97