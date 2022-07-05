muselogo1-copy

Tuesday Va. COVID-19 numbers: 2,219 new cases, 17 hospitalized, 19 more deaths

No new area deaths with some drop in cases and hospitalizations

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,881,525 (+2,219)
Hospitalized: 53,004(+17)     
Deaths: 20,673 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,754 (+1)               
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,758 (+7)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,331 (+2)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,156 (+1)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,738                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,308 (+1)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,786 (+4)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,737  (+3)                   
Deaths: 200                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,121 (+24) 
Deaths: 380                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,186 (+24)                  
Deaths: 286            

Salem:
Infections: 6,115 (+9)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,902 (+9)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse