Virginia has 2,721 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s report

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,884,246 (+2,721)
Hospitalized: 53,054(+50)
Deaths: 20,691 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,776 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,743 (+18)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,335 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,169 (+13)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,741 (+3)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,310 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,809 (+23)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,751 (+14)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,143 (+22)
Deaths: 380
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,194 (+8)
Deaths: 286
Salem:
Infections: 6,126 (+11)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,915 (+13)
Deaths: 97