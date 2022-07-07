muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 rise by 3,185 new cases with 25 more deaths

Deaths in Roanoke city and county were among the Old Dominion's fatalities from the virus

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,887,431 (+3,185)
Hospitalized: 53,104+50)     
Deaths: 20,716 (+25)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,738 (+12               
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,773 (+30)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,334 (-1)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,189 (+20)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,752 (+11)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,314 (+4)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,833 (+24)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,762  (+11)                   
Deaths: 200                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,183 (+40) 
Deaths: 381 (+1)                                         

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,229 (+35)                  
Deaths: 2867 (+1)           

Salem:
Infections: 6,126 (+18)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,918 (+3)                
Deaths: 97

