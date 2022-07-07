Va. COVID-19 rise by 3,185 new cases with 25 more deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,887,431 (+3,185)
Hospitalized: 53,104+50)
Deaths: 20,716 (+25)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,738 (+12
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,773 (+30)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,334 (-1)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,189 (+20)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,752 (+11)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,314 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,833 (+24)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,762 (+11)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,183 (+40)
Deaths: 381 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,229 (+35)
Deaths: 2867 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,126 (+18)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,918 (+3)
Deaths: 97