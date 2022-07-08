Friday Va. COVID-19 report shows 3,521 more cases

Numbers based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,890,973 (+3,521)
Hospitalized: 53,159 (+55)
Deaths: 20,740 (+24)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,741 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,798 (+25)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,337 (+3)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,201 (+12)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,769 (+17)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,317 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,842 (+9)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,778 (+16)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,224 (+41)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,271 (+42)
Deaths: 287
Salem:
Infections: 6,141 (-3)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,922 (+4)
Deaths: 97