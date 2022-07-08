muselogo1-copy

Friday Va. COVID-19 report shows 3,521 more cases

With 55 new hospitalizations and 24 more deaths, the latest variant of the virus continues to grow

Numbers based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,890,973 (+3,521)
Hospitalized: 53,159 (+55)     
Deaths: 20,740 (+24)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,741 (+3)              
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,798 (+25)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,337 (+3)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,201 (+12)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,769 (+17)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,317 (+3)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,842 (+9)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,778  (+16)                   
Deaths: 200                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,224 (+41) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,271 (+42)                  
Deaths: 287            

Salem:
Infections: 6,141 (-3)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,922 (+4)                
Deaths: 97

