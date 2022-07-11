Weekend brings 7,876 new COVID-19 cases to Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m.last Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday
Virginia
Infections: 1,898,849 (+7,876)
Hospitalized: 53,224 (+65)
Deaths: 20,746 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,756 (+11)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,884 (+86)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,353 (+16)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,232 (+31)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,781 (+12)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,326 (+9)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,880 (+38)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,816 (+38)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,224 (+112)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,271 (+96)
Deaths: 287
Salem:
Infections: 6,147 (+6)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,932 (+10)
Deaths: 97