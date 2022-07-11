muselogo1-copy

Weekend brings 7,876 new COVID-19 cases to Virginia

The new cases bring the Commonwealth's total yo 1,898,849 cases with 53,224 with a total of 20,746 deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m.last Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday

Virginia
Infections: 1,898,849 (+7,876)
Hospitalized: 53,224 (+65)     
Deaths: 20,746 (+6)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,756 (+11)              
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,884 (+86)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,353 (+16)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,232 (+31)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,781 (+12)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,326 (+9)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,880 (+38)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,816  (+38)                   
Deaths: 200                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,224 (+112) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,271 (+96)                  
Deaths: 287            

Salem:
Infections: 6,147 (+6)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,932 (+10)                
Deaths: 97

