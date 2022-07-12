Virginia tops 1.9 million COVID-19 cases with 3,937 new infections

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,902,133 (+3,284)
Hospitalized: 53,288 (+64)
Deaths: 20,755 (+9)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,762 (+6)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,914 (+30)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,362 (+9)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,260 (+28)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,798 (+17)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,331 (+5)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,891 (+11)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,832 (+16)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,370 (+34)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,399 (+32)
Deaths: 287
Salem:
Infections: 6,153 (+6)
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,937 (+5)
Deaths: 97