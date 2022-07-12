muselogo1-copy

Virginia tops 1.9 million COVID-19 cases with 3,937 new infections

No new deaths in the area The Commonwealth reported nine total elsewhere in the Old Dominion

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,902,133 (+3,284)
Hospitalized: 53,288 (+64)     
Deaths: 20,755 (+9)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,762 (+6)              
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,914 (+30)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,362 (+9)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,260 (+28)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,798 (+17)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,331 (+5)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,891 (+11)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,832  (+16)                   
Deaths: 200                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,370 (+34) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,399 (+32)                  
Deaths: 287            

Salem:
Infections: 6,153 (+6)      
Deaths: 97    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,937 (+5)                
Deaths: 97

