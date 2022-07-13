Virginia adds 3,341 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,905,474 (+3,341)
Hospitalized: 53,331 (+43)
Deaths: 20,772 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,762 (+10)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,938 (+24)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,364 (+2)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,272 (+12)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,801 (+3)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,336 (+5)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,908 (+17)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,849 (+17)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,416 (+46)
Deaths: 382 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,434 (+36)
Deaths: 287
Salem:
Infections: 6,153 (+5)
Deaths: 99 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,940 (+3)
Deaths: 97