muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 3,341 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Three new deaths reported in the Roanoke Valley (one in Roanoke city, two in Salem)

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,905,474 (+3,341)
Hospitalized: 53,331 (+43)     
Deaths: 20,772 (+17)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,762 (+10)              
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,938 (+24)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,364 (+2)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,272 (+12)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,801 (+3)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,336 (+5)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,908 (+17)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,849  (+17)                   
Deaths: 200                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,416 (+46) 
Deaths: 382 (+1)                                      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,434 (+36)                  
Deaths: 287            

Salem:
Infections: 6,153 (+5)      
Deaths: 99 (+2)     

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,940 (+3)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse