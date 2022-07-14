muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 infections continue sharp rise in Virginia

Most area localities show double-digit increases in cases but no deaths. The Old Dominion has 14 new deaths overall

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,908,742 (+3,268)
Hospitalized: 53,376 (+43)     
Deaths: 20,786 (+14)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,777 (+15)              
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 20,974 (+36)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,364 (+2)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,283 (+11)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,809 (+8)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,341 (+5)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,930 (+22)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,866  (+17)                   
Deaths: 200                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,456 (+40) 
Deaths: 382                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,468 (+34)                  
Deaths: 287            

Salem:
Infections: 6,174 (+16)      
Deaths: 99 (+2)     

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,948 (+8)                
Deaths: 97

