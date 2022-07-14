COVID-19 infections continue sharp rise in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,908,742 (+3,268)
Hospitalized: 53,376 (+43)
Deaths: 20,786 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,777 (+15)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 20,974 (+36)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,364 (+2)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,283 (+11)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,809 (+8)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,341 (+5)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,930 (+22)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,866 (+17)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,456 (+40)
Deaths: 382
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,468 (+34)
Deaths: 287
Salem:
Infections: 6,174 (+16)
Deaths: 99 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,948 (+8)
Deaths: 97