Virginia adds 3,475 new COVID-19 cases with 14 more deaths

One of the new deaths was in Franklin County. At least 20,801 deaths in the Commonwealth have come from the virus

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,912,217 (+3,475)
Hospitalized: 53,431 (+55)     
Deaths: 20,801 (+14)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,779 (+2)              
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,011 (+37)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,377 (+6)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,298 (+15)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,821 (+12)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,350 (+9)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,941 (+11)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,890  (+24)                   
Deaths: 201 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,486 (+30) 
Deaths: 382                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,508 (+40)                  
Deaths: 287            

Salem:
Infections: 6,184 (+10)      
Deaths: 99      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,952 (+4)                
Deaths: 97

