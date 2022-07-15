Virginia adds 3,475 new COVID-19 cases with 14 more deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,912,217 (+3,475)
Hospitalized: 53,431 (+55)
Deaths: 20,801 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,779 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,011 (+37)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,377 (+6)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,298 (+15)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,821 (+12)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,350 (+9)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,941 (+11)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,890 (+24)
Deaths: 201 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,486 (+30)
Deaths: 382
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,508 (+40)
Deaths: 287
Salem:
Infections: 6,184 (+10)
Deaths: 99
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,952 (+4)
Deaths: 97