Jugbusters at the Friday Night Jamboree

The Jugbusters bring their fun-based approach to old-time music to the Friday Night Jamboree on, of course, Friday after The Farleys open the evening with gospel hour at 6:30 p.m. and the dancing begins with the Jugbusters at 7:30 until closing.

if the thunderstorms stay away, Locust Street will have music on the streets. A variety of music ranging from traditional old-time, bluegrass, and popular.

Inside, Dogtown Roadhouse features The Floorboards at 8 p.m.

Down Rte. 8 just north of Floyd, catch Jordon T. Morrison and the Foothill boys on the porch of Buffalo Mountain Brewery from 6-9 p.m.

Floyd’s Artisan Market is in full swing at the Pavilion on Locust Street.

All this and more on a swinging Friday Night in Floyd.

Worried about Covid? Wear a mask and have fun.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

