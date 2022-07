The Jugbusters, a fan favorite on the stage of the Jamboree.

In recent weeks, I have shot mostly videos of music on Friday nights but stuck to still images on this Friday evening (July 15).

Locust Street had a good crowd and the Floyd Country Store was packed for the Friday Night Jamboree with the Jugbusters headlining the evening.

Yes, a good time was had by all.

Jamming on the street

Street musicians and the fans on Locust Street on a beautiful Friday night.

Another photographer catches the action on stage at the Jamboree.

Motorcyclists, music and food: Staples of a Friday Night in Floyd.

