Weekend adds 7,373 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 1,919,590 (+7,373)
Hospitalized: 53,431 (+58)
Deaths: 20,812 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,793 (+14)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,086 (+75)
Deaths: 157
Radford:
Infections: 5,389 (+12)
Deaths: 53
Carroll County
Infections: 7,326 (+28)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,831 (+10)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,369 (+19)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,941 (+34)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,914 (+24)
Deaths: 201
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,574(+88)
Deaths: 382
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,604 (+96)
Deaths: 287
Salem:
Infections: 6,194 (+10)
Deaths: 99
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,963(+11)
Deaths: 97