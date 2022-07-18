Weekend adds 7,373 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia

Infections: 1,919,590 (+7,373)

Hospitalized: 53,431 (+58)

Deaths: 20,812 (+11)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,793 (+14)

Deaths: 49

Montgomery County

Infections: 21,086 (+75)

Deaths: 157

Radford:

Infections: 5,389 (+12)

Deaths: 53

Carroll County

Infections: 7,326 (+28)

Deaths: 150

Galax:

Infections: 2,831 (+10)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,369 (+19)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 7,941 (+34)

Deaths: 141

Franklin County:

Infections: 11,914 (+24)

Deaths: 201

Roanoke:

Infections: 23,574(+88)

Deaths: 382

Roanoke County:

Infections: 23,604 (+96)

Deaths: 287

Salem:

Infections: 6,194 (+10)

Deaths: 99

Patrick County:

Infections: 3,963(+11)

Deaths: 97

