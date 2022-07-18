muselogo1-copy

Weekend adds 7,373 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Additions bring the Commonwealth's virus total to 1,919,590

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 1,919,590 (+7,373)
Hospitalized: 53,431 (+58)     
Deaths: 20,812 (+11)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,793 (+14)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,086 (+75)   
Deaths: 157          

Radford:
Infections: 5,389 (+12)      
Deaths: 53          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,326 (+28)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,831 (+10)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,369 (+19)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,941 (+34)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,914  (+24)                   
Deaths: 201                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,574(+88) 
Deaths: 382                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,604 (+96)                  
Deaths: 287            

Salem:
Infections: 6,194 (+10)      
Deaths: 99      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,963(+11)                
Deaths: 97

