Sharp hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,922,809 (+3,219)
Hospitalized: 53,533 (+102)
Deaths: 20,823 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,796 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,113 (+27)
Deaths: 157 8 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,396 (+7)
Deaths: 54 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 7,351 (+25)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,837 (+6)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,369 (+19)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,988 (+13)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,935 (+21)
Deaths: 201
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,613 (+39)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,608 (+4)
Deaths: 287
Salem:
Infections: 6,200 (+6)
Deaths: 99
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,971 (+8)
Deaths: 97