Sharp hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

More than 100 hospitalized in Tuesday's report and new deaths in Montgomery County and Radford

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,922,809 (+3,219)
Hospitalized: 53,533 (+102)     
Deaths: 20,823 (+11)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,796 (+3)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,113 (+27)   
Deaths: 157 8 (+1)         

Radford:
Infections: 5,396 (+7)      
Deaths: 54 (+1)           

Carroll County
Infections: 7,351 (+25)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,837 (+6)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,369 (+19)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,988 (+13)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,935  (+21)                   
Deaths: 201                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,613 (+39) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,608 (+4)                  
Deaths: 287            

Salem:
Infections: 6,200 (+6)      
Deaths: 99      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,971 (+8)                
Deaths: 97

