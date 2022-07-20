muselogo1-copy

Wed. COVID-19 Va. report: 3,106 new cases, 51 more hospitalizations

Of 16 deaths in the Commonwealth, one was in Roanoke.

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,925,106 (+3,106)
Hospitalized: 53,584 (+51)     
Deaths: 20,839 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,799 (+3)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,145 (+32)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,406 (+10)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,366 (+15)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,846 (+9)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,379 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,001 (+13)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,950  (+15)                   
Deaths: 201                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,659 (+46) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,657 (+49)                  
Deaths: 288 (+1)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,205 (+5)      
Deaths: 99      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,990 (+19)                
Deaths: 97

