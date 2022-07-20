Wed. COVID-19 Va. report: 3,106 new cases, 51 more hospitalizations

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,925,106 (+3,106)
Hospitalized: 53,584 (+51)
Deaths: 20,839 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,799 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,145 (+32)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,406 (+10)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,366 (+15)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,846 (+9)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,379 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,001 (+13)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,950 (+15)
Deaths: 201
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,659 (+46)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,657 (+49)
Deaths: 288 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,205 (+5)
Deaths: 99
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,990 (+19)
Deaths: 97