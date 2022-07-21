Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 3,803 new cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,929,718 (+3,803)
Hospitalized: 53,634 (+50)
Deaths: 20,853 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,803 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,177 (+32)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,414 (+8)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,79 (+13)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,852 (+6)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,381 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,016 (+15)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,972 (+22)
Deaths: 201
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,720 (+61)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,706 (+49)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,217 (+12)
Deaths: 99
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,995 (+5)
Deaths: 97