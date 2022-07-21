Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 3,803 new cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia

Infections: 1,929,718 (+3,803)

Hospitalized: 53,634 (+50)

Deaths: 20,853 (+14)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,803 (+4)

Deaths: 49

Montgomery County

Infections: 21,177 (+32)

Deaths: 158

Radford:

Infections: 5,414 (+8)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 7,79 (+13)

Deaths: 150

Galax:

Infections: 2,852 (+6)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,381 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,016 (+15)

Deaths: 141

Franklin County:

Infections: 11,972 (+22)

Deaths: 201

Roanoke:

Infections: 23,720 (+61)

Deaths: 381

Roanoke County:

Infections: 23,706 (+49)

Deaths: 288

Salem:

Infections: 6,217 (+12)

Deaths: 99

Patrick County:

Infections: 3,995 (+5)

Deaths: 97

