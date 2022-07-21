muselogo1-copy

Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 3,803 new cases in Virginia

Hospitalizations remain high with 50 new admissions, 14 more deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,929,718 (+3,803)
Hospitalized: 53,634 (+50)     
Deaths: 20,853 (+14)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,803 (+4)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,177 (+32)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,414 (+8)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,79 (+13)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,852 (+6)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,381 (+2)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,016 (+15)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,972  (+22)                   
Deaths: 201                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,720 (+61) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,706 (+49)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,217 (+12)      
Deaths: 99      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,995 (+5)                
Deaths: 97

