muselogo1-copy

Friday COVID: 3,468 new cases in Virginia

At least 46 new hospitalizations, 14 more deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,933,366 (+3,648)
Hospitalized: 53,680 (+46)     
Deaths: 20,880 (+14)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,807 (+4)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,220 (+43)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,422 (+8)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,396 (+17)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,859 (+7)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,390 (+9)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,039 (+23)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 11,997  (+25)                   
Deaths: 201                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,754 (+34) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,750 (+44)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,228 (+11)      
Deaths: 99      

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,000 (+5)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse