Friday COVID: 3,468 new cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,933,366 (+3,648)
Hospitalized: 53,680 (+46)
Deaths: 20,880 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,807 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,220 (+43)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,422 (+8)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,396 (+17)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,859 (+7)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,390 (+9)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,039 (+23)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 11,997 (+25)
Deaths: 201
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,754 (+34)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,750 (+44)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,228 (+11)
Deaths: 99
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,000 (+5)
Deaths: 97