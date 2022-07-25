muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 weekend Va. cases hit 7,992 with 69 more hospitalizations, 13 new deaths

One of the 13 deaths in the Commonwealth was in Franklin County

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,941,358 (+7,992)
Hospitalized: 53,749 (+69)     
Deaths: 20,873 (+13)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,821 (+14)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,289 (+69)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,439 (+17)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,426 (+30)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,862 (+3)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,401 (+11)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,078 (+39)          
Deaths: 141        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,754  (+100)                   
Deaths: 202 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,863 (+109) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,840 (+90)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,251 (+23)      
Deaths: 99      

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,018 (+18)                
Deaths: 97

