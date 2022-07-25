COVID-19 weekend Va. cases hit 7,992 with 69 more hospitalizations, 13 new deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,941,358 (+7,992)
Hospitalized: 53,749 (+69)
Deaths: 20,873 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,821 (+14)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,289 (+69)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,439 (+17)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,426 (+30)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,862 (+3)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,401 (+11)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,078 (+39)
Deaths: 141
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,754 (+100)
Deaths: 202 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,863 (+109)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,840 (+90)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,251 (+23)
Deaths: 99
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,018 (+18)
Deaths: 97