Tuesday Va. COVID-19 daily report: 2,767 new cases

A death in Pulaski County was one of four in the Commonwealth in the report

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,944,125 (+2,767)
Hospitalized: 53,796 (+46)     
Deaths: 20,877 (+4)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,825 (+4)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,312 (+23)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,445 (+6)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,426 (+30)                        
Deaths: 150                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,904 (+11)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,407 (+6)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,085 (+7)          
Deaths: 142 (+1)        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,769  (+15)                   
Deaths: 202                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,879 (+16) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,861 (+21)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,259 (+8)      
Deaths: 99      

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,032 (+14)                
Deaths: 97

