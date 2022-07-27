Tuesday Va. COVID-19 daily report: 2,767 new cases

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,944,125 (+2,767)
Hospitalized: 53,796 (+46)
Deaths: 20,877 (+4)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,825 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,312 (+23)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,445 (+6)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,426 (+30)
Deaths: 150
Galax:
Infections: 2,904 (+11)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,407 (+6)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,085 (+7)
Deaths: 142 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,769 (+15)
Deaths: 202
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,879 (+16)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,861 (+21)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,259 (+8)
Deaths: 99
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,032 (+14)
Deaths: 97