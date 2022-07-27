Wed. Va. COVID-19 report: 3,561 new cases, two new area deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,947,686 (+3,561)
Hospitalized: 53,846 (+50)
Deaths: 20,889 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,828 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,346 (+34)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,4 (+8)
Deaths: 5453
Carroll County
Infections: 7,468 (+11)
Deaths: 151 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,881 (+8)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,419 (+12)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,100 (+15)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,080 (+19)
Deaths: 202
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,927 (+48)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,908 (+47)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,262 (+3)
Deaths: 100 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,039 (+7)
Deaths: 97