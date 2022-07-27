muselogo1-copy

Wed. Va. COVID-19 report: 3,561 new cases, two new area deaths

New deaths in Carroll County and Salem were part of 14 reported throughout Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,947,686 (+3,561)
Hospitalized: 53,846 (+50)     
Deaths: 20,889 (+12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,828 (+3)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,346 (+34)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,4 (+8)      
Deaths: 5453          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,468 (+11)                        
Deaths: 151 (+1)                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,881 (+8)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,419 (+12)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,100 (+15)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,080 (+19)                   
Deaths: 202                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,927 (+48) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,908 (+47)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,262 (+3)      
Deaths: 100 (+1)         

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,039 (+7)                
Deaths: 97

