Video clips shot in 2013

Over the last two decades, many musical acts — mainstream, alternative and local attractions — have graced the stages of the event but, in so many cases, the people who flock to the avent are often as much of the show as anything else.

Visually, we have concentrated on people and their faces.

“Foam Shower”

Yes, it’s a tree…or a whatever.

Kids stay busy.

Music and fun from FloydFest 2016.

You see a lot of things at FloydFest.

A bright sunset over the festival site.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest