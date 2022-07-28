Thursday Va. COVID-19 report: 3,352 new cases, 16 more deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,950,918 (+3,332)
Hospitalized: 53,895 (+49)
Deaths: 20,905(+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,830 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,378 (+32)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,458 (+8)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,485 (+17)
Deaths: 151
Galax:
Infections: 2,889 (+8)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,425 (+6)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,113 (+13)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,090 (+10)
Deaths: 203 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 23,927 (+48)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,945 (+37)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,271 (+9)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,053 (+14)
Deaths: 97