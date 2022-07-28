muselogo1-copy

Thursday Va. COVID-19 report: 3,352 new cases, 16 more deaths

Franklin County reported an area death and 49 more were hospitalized in the Commonwealth

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,950,918 (+3,332)
Hospitalized: 53,895 (+49)     
Deaths: 20,905(+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,830 (+2)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,378 (+32)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,458 (+8)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,485 (+17)                        
Deaths: 151                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,889 (+8)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,425 (+6)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,113 (+13)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,090 (+10)                   
Deaths: 203 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  23,927 (+48) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,945 (+37)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,271 (+9)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,053 (+14)                
Deaths: 97

