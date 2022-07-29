Legends like Levon Helm appeared at FloydFest

Levon Helm on the drums at FloydFest

FoydFest provided fans and those of us who cover such events to see the legendary Levon Helm one more time before he died of throat cancer that robbed his ability to sing, but not his prowess on the drums and other instruments.

I remember that evening all too well when his daughter joined him onstage and others helped sing songs like “The Shape I’m In,” “Cripple Creek” and so many others hits from his days with The Band.

Dressed for the weather?

FloydFest has brought so much such music and more over the year and, with luck, will continue to do so at their new site off U.S. 221 near Check.

More images and a video featuring Helm, his daughter, and the band. Good memories and good times.

Big chair: Good place to relax.

A couple heading for cover as the skies open up.

Hula Hoops are always part of FloydFest.

FloydFest 2014

Levon Helm’s daughter: Helping dad on stage at FloydFest.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

