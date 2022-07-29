muselogo1-copy

Friday Va. COVID-19 daily report: 3,898 new cases with 13 deaths

New death in Carroll County is in the 13 cases in the Commonwealth

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,954,716 (+3,898)
Hospitalized: 53,926 (+49)     
Deaths: 20,918 (+13)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,837 (+7)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,403 (+25)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,464 (+6)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,488 (+3)                        
Deaths: 152 (+1)                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,892 (+3)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,432 (+7)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,125 (+12)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,108 (+18)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,013 (+46) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,980 (+35)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,285 (+14)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,060 (+7)                
Deaths: 97

