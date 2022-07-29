Friday Va. COVID-19 daily report: 3,898 new cases with 13 deaths

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,954,716 (+3,898)
Hospitalized: 53,926 (+49)
Deaths: 20,918 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,837 (+7)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,403 (+25)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,464 (+6)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,488 (+3)
Deaths: 152 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,892 (+3)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,432 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,125 (+12)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,108 (+18)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,013 (+46)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,980 (+35)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,285 (+14)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,060 (+7)
Deaths: 97