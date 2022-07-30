FloydFest belongs in our county

Sam Bush at FloydFest in 2007

Legendary Bluegrass musician and singer Sam Bush is a favorite in our household, especially because he is an avowed fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball program and often appears on stage wearing a jersey of the club.

He was also gracious enough to give us permission to use his songs in several videos over the years. As we head into the weekend and a wrapup of FloydFest at its original site before moving next year to newly purchased acreage off U.S 221 near Check, we have to wonder how many problems a handful of surly residents in that area might cause with the plans of a Floyd-named Festival that appeared for so many years in Parick County, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway across the border.

On Social Media, we are already seeing negative comments about FloydFest bringing “that hippie gathering” or worse. FloydFest is not alone when it comes to bringing visitors to this county. The Friday Night Jamboree is known worldwide for its weekly offers of traditional old-time music and bluegrass. Yoga Jam also brings crowds, along with the Replenish Festival and other events.

Music is a valuable asset to Floyd.

Here are a few more images of what FloydFest has brought to the area.

Bringing in some refreshments to help watch the music.

Two more festival fans.

Getting a ride on daddy’s shoulders.

FloydFest: The place to be in late July.

A little more ink on the ankle.

