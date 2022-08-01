muselogo1-copy

Weekend COVID-19 numbers: 7,424 new cases in Virginia

Roanoke Valley reported 163 news cases while Montgomery County-Radford had 91. Commonwealth deaths: 20

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,962,140 (+7,424)
Hospitalized: 54,010 (+54)     
Deaths: 20,938 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,842 (+5)             
Deaths: 49    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,472 (+69)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,486 (+22)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,530 (+42)                        
Deaths: 152                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,908 (+16)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,452 (+20)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,160 (+35)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,131 (+13)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,105 (+95) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,980 (+52)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,304 (+19)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,078 (+18)                
Deaths: 97

