Weekend COVID-19 numbers: 7,424 new cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia

Infections: 1,962,140 (+7,424)

Hospitalized: 54,010 (+54)

Deaths: 20,938 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,842 (+5)

Deaths: 49

Montgomery County

Infections: 21,472 (+69)

Deaths: 158

Radford:

Infections: 5,486 (+22)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 7,530 (+42)

Deaths: 152

Galax:

Infections: 2,908 (+16)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,452 (+20)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,160 (+35)

Deaths: 142

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,131 (+13)

Deaths: 203

Roanoke:

Infections: 24,105 (+95)

Deaths: 381

Roanoke County:

Infections: 23,980 (+52)

Deaths: 288

Salem:

Infections: 6,304 (+19)

Deaths: 100

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,078 (+18)

Deaths: 97

