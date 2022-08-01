Weekend COVID-19 numbers: 7,424 new cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,962,140 (+7,424)
Hospitalized: 54,010 (+54)
Deaths: 20,938 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,842 (+5)
Deaths: 49
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,472 (+69)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,486 (+22)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,530 (+42)
Deaths: 152
Galax:
Infections: 2,908 (+16)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,452 (+20)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,160 (+35)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,131 (+13)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,105 (+95)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,980 (+52)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,304 (+19)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,078 (+18)
Deaths: 97