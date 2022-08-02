muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 31 new virus deaths in Tuesday’s report, including 1 in Floyd County

The Commonwealth added 2,950 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,965,090 and could top 2 million by the end of August

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,965,090 (+2,950)
Hospitalized: 54,062 (+52)     
Deaths: 20,938 (+31)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,847 (+5)             
Deaths: 50 (+1)    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,505 (+33)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,492 (+66)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,551 (+21)                        
Deaths: 152                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,916 (+8)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,458 (+6)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,160 (+35)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,158 (+27)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,146 (+38) 
Deaths: 381                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,990 (+28)                  
Deaths: 288            

Salem:
Infections: 6,313 (+9)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,090 (+12)                
Deaths: 97

