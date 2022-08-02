Virginia adds 31 new virus deaths in Tuesday’s report, including 1 in Floyd County

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,965,090 (+2,950)
Hospitalized: 54,062 (+52)
Deaths: 20,938 (+31)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,847 (+5)
Deaths: 50 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,505 (+33)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,492 (+66)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,551 (+21)
Deaths: 152
Galax:
Infections: 2,916 (+8)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,458 (+6)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,160 (+35)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,158 (+27)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,146 (+38)
Deaths: 381
Roanoke County:
Infections: 23,990 (+28)
Deaths: 288
Salem:
Infections: 6,313 (+9)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,090 (+12)
Deaths: 97