Va. adds 3,239 new COVID-19 cases in Wed. report

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,968,329 (+3,239)
Hospitalized: 54,062 (+63)
Deaths: 20,938 (+57)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,850 (+3)
Deaths: 50 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,538 (+33)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,499 (+7)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,564 (+13)
Deaths: 152
Galax:
Infections: 2,920 (+4)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,465 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,176 (+10)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,188 (+30)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,194 (+48)
Deaths: 382 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,169 (+79)
Deaths: 289 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,326 (+13)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,103 (+13)
Deaths: 97