Va. adds 3,239 new COVID-19 cases in Wed. report

Deaths continue to climb in the Old Dominion with 57 overall and 1 apiece in Roanoke city and county.

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,968,329 (+3,239)
Hospitalized: 54,062 (+63)     
Deaths: 20,938 (+57)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,850 (+3)             
Deaths: 50 (+1)    

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,538 (+33)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,499 (+7)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,564 (+13)                        
Deaths: 152                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,920 (+4)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,465 (+7)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,176 (+10)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,188 (+30)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,194 (+48) 
Deaths: 382 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,169 (+79)                  
Deaths: 289 (+1)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,326 (+13)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,103 (+13)                
Deaths: 97

