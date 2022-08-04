Thursday COVID-19 daily report: 3,029 new cases, 29 deaths in Va.

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia

Infections: 1,971,358 (+3,029)

Hospitalized: 54,125 (+63)

Deaths: 21,024 (+29)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,856 (+6)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 21,563 (+25)

Deaths: 158

Radford:

Infections: 5,507 (+8)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 7,588 (+24)

Deaths: 152

Galax:

Infections: 2,932 (+12)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,472 (+7)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,194 (+18)

Deaths: 142

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,209 (+21)

Deaths: 203

Roanoke:

Infections: 24,254 (+60)

Deaths: 382

Roanoke County:

Infections: 24,196 (+27)

Deaths: 290 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,338 (+12)

Deaths: 100

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,111 (+8)

Deaths: 97

