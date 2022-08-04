muselogo1-copy

Thursday COVID-19 daily report: 3,029 new cases, 29 deaths in Va.

For a second straight day, Roanoke County reported a new death. Total Virginia deaths: 21,024

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,971,358 (+3,029)
Hospitalized: 54,125 (+63)     
Deaths: 21,024 (+29)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,856 (+6)             
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,563 (+25)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,507 (+8)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,588 (+24)                        
Deaths: 152                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,932 (+12)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,472 (+7)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,194 (+18)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,209 (+21)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,254 (+60) 
Deaths: 382                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,196 (+27)                  
Deaths: 290 (+1)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,338 (+12)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,111 (+8)                
Deaths: 97

