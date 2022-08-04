Thursday COVID-19 daily report: 3,029 new cases, 29 deaths in Va.

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,971,358 (+3,029)
Hospitalized: 54,125 (+63)
Deaths: 21,024 (+29)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,856 (+6)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,563 (+25)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,507 (+8)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,588 (+24)
Deaths: 152
Galax:
Infections: 2,932 (+12)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,472 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,194 (+18)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,209 (+21)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,254 (+60)
Deaths: 382
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,196 (+27)
Deaths: 290 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,338 (+12)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,111 (+8)
Deaths: 97