muselogo1-copy

Friday COVID-19 report shows 3,629 new cases in Virginia

The 30 new deaths in the Old Dominion includes one in Pulaski County

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia
Infections: 1,975,007 (+3,649)
Hospitalized: 54,240 (+115)     
Deaths: 21,044 (+30)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,856              
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,592 (+29)   
Deaths: 158          

Radford:
Infections: 5,511 (+4)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,617 (+29)                        
Deaths: 152                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,927 (-5)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,483 (+11)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,215 (+21)          
Deaths: 143 (+1)        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,231 (+22)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,305 (+51) 
Deaths: 382                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,275 (+79)                  
Deaths: 290            

Salem:
Infections: 6,3371 (+33)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,116 (+5)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse