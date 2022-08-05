Friday COVID-19 report shows 3,629 new cases in Virginia

Numbers based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia
Infections: 1,975,007 (+3,649)
Hospitalized: 54,240 (+115)
Deaths: 21,044 (+30)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,856
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,592 (+29)
Deaths: 158
Radford:
Infections: 5,511 (+4)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,617 (+29)
Deaths: 152
Galax:
Infections: 2,927 (-5)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,483 (+11)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,215 (+21)
Deaths: 143 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,231 (+22)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,305 (+51)
Deaths: 382
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,275 (+79)
Deaths: 290
Salem:
Infections: 6,3371 (+33)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,116 (+5)
Deaths: 97