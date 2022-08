The Junior Sisk Band (Video)

Junior Sisk’s nationally-known bluegrass band brought what appeared to be the largest crowd yet this season for Floyd’s Small Town Thursday Night events this Summer.

With the Twin Creek String Band leading off the evening music, the normal threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms took a break for the music and movie that followed.

“Great music,” said one dancer who showed her footwork in front of the stage. “A great night.”

And it was.

Part of the crowd, sort of…

Dancing to the music

