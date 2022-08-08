With 6,751 new weekend COVID-19 cases, Virginia is closing in on 2 million total infections

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. last Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday
Virginia
Infections: 1,981,758 (+6,751)
Hospitalized: 54,337 (+97)
Deaths: 21,075 (+31)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,872 (+16)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,592 (+60)
Deaths: 159 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,521 (+10)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,672 (+55)
Deaths: 152
Galax:
Infections: 2,944 (+23)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,504 (+21)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,242 (+27)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,283 (+52)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,408 (+103)
Deaths: 382
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,386 (+111)
Deaths: 290
Salem:
Infections: 6,412 (+39)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,116 (+23)
Deaths: 97