With 6,751 new weekend COVID-19 cases, Virginia is closing in on 2 million total infections

The Old Dominion has had at least 1,981,758 total cases since the pandemic began and added 31 new deaths over the weekend, including one in Montgomery County

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. last Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday

Virginia
Infections: 1,981,758 (+6,751)
Hospitalized: 54,337 (+97)     
Deaths: 21,075 (+31)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,872 (+16)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,592 (+60)   
Deaths: 159 (+1)          

Radford:
Infections: 5,521 (+10)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,672 (+55)                        
Deaths: 152                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,944 (+23)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,504 (+21)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,242 (+27)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,283 (+52)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,408 (+103) 
Deaths: 382                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,386 (+111)                  
Deaths: 290            

Salem:
Infections: 6,412 (+39)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,116 (+23)                
Deaths: 97

