Of 10 Va. COVID-19 deaths COVID-19 reported Tuesday, Roanoke County had two

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,984,528 (+2,770)
Hospitalized: 54,400 (+63)
Deaths: 21,075 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,872 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,592 (+17)
Deaths: 159
Radford:
Infections: 5,524 (+3)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,687 (+15)
Deaths: 152
Galax:
Infections: 2,951 (+7)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,513 (+9)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,256 (+14)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,307 (+24)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,459 (+51)
Deaths: 382
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,427 (+41)
Deaths: 292 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,415 (+3)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,146 (+7)
Deaths: 97