Of 10 Va. COVID-19 deaths COVID-19 reported Tuesday, Roanoke County had two

The Old Dominion reported 2,770 new infections with 63 more hospitalized

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,984,528 (+2,770)
Hospitalized: 54,400 (+63)     
Deaths: 21,075 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,872 (+3)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,592 (+17)   
Deaths: 159          

Radford:
Infections: 5,524 (+3)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,687 (+15)                        
Deaths: 152                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,951 (+7)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,513 (+9)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,256 (+14)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,307 (+24)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,459 (+51) 
Deaths: 382                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,427 (+41)                  
Deaths: 292 (+2)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,415 (+3)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,146 (+7)                
Deaths: 97

