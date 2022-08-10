New COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 3,210 new infections and 27 more deaths in Virginia

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,987,738 (+3,210)
Hospitalized: 54,437 (+37)
Deaths: 21,102 (+27)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,875 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,683 (+91)
Deaths: 159
Radford:
Infections: 5,535 (+11)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,707 (+20)
Deaths: 1523 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,953 (+2)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,525 (+12)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,279 (+23)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,341 (+34)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,545 (+86)
Deaths: 383 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,441 (+14)
Deaths: 292
Salem:
Infections: 6,418 (+3)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,160 (+14)
Deaths: 97