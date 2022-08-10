muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 3,210 new infections and 27 more deaths in Virginia

New deaths in Roanoke and Carroll County were reported in Wednesday's count

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,987,738 (+3,210)
Hospitalized: 54,437 (+37)     
Deaths: 21,102 (+27)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,875 (+3)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,683 (+91)   
Deaths: 159          

Radford:
Infections: 5,535 (+11)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,707 (+20)                        
Deaths: 1523 (+1)                     

Galax:
Infections: 2,953 (+2)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,525 (+12)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,279 (+23)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,341 (+34)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,545 (+86) 
Deaths: 383 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,441 (+14)                  
Deaths: 292            

Salem:
Infections: 6,418 (+3)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,160 (+14)                
Deaths: 97

