Seems like we start the new school year earlier each year. Floyd County public schools began their new term Wednesday with school buses on the road and heavier traffic in downtown Floyd as students and teachers headed for the county’s high school and four elementary locations.

Let’s watch out for school buses and students on the roads each morning and again in the afternoon.

Sports will be starting later this month and practice is underway.

Let’s be careful out there.

