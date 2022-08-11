muselogo1-copy

Virginia is less than 10,000 new cases away from 2 million total COVID-19 infections

Two new deaths in Roanoke bring the Commonwealth's total to 21,126

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,990,841 (+3,103)
Hospitalized: 54,502 (+65)     
Deaths: 21,126 (+24)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,879 (+4)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,705 (+22)   
Deaths: 159          

Radford:
Infections: 5,550 (+15)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,734 (+27)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 2,962 (+9)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,538 (+13)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,293 (+14)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,362 (+21)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,583 (+38) 
Deaths: 385 (+2)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,475 (+34)                  
Deaths: 292            

Salem:
Infections: 6,422 (+4)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,179 (+19)                
Deaths: 97

