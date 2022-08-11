Virginia is less than 10,000 new cases away from 2 million total COVID-19 infections

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,990,841 (+3,103)
Hospitalized: 54,502 (+65)
Deaths: 21,126 (+24)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,879 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,705 (+22)
Deaths: 159
Radford:
Infections: 5,550 (+15)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,734 (+27)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 2,962 (+9)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,538 (+13)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,293 (+14)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,362 (+21)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,583 (+38)
Deaths: 385 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,475 (+34)
Deaths: 292
Salem:
Infections: 6,422 (+4)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,179 (+19)
Deaths: 97