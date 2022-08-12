muselogo1-copy

Va. adds 3,033 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s report

Roanoke County reported one new death as one of 18 throughout the Commonwealth

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 1,993,874 (+3,033)
Hospitalized: 54,550(+48)     
Deaths: 21,145 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,883 (+4)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,731 (+26)   
Deaths: 159          

Radford:
Infections: 5,561 (+11)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,753 (+19)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 2,961 (-1)                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,554 (+16)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,309 (+16)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,383 (+21)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,630 (+47) 
Deaths: 385                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,518 (+43)                  
Deaths: 293 (+1)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,437 (+15)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,181 (+2)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse