Va. adds 3,033 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s report

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 1,993,874 (+3,033)
Hospitalized: 54,550(+48)
Deaths: 21,145 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,883 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,731 (+26)
Deaths: 159
Radford:
Infections: 5,561 (+11)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,753 (+19)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 2,961 (-1)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,554 (+16)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,309 (+16)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,383 (+21)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,630 (+47)
Deaths: 385
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,518 (+43)
Deaths: 293 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,437 (+15)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,181 (+2)
Deaths: 97